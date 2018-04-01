Are schools closed Monday?

Yep, yep and nope.

Those are the answers to the question of whether schools in at least three ArkLaTex districts are open Monday.

There is no class that day for Bossier and Caddo schoolchildren.

The districts' calendars show Monday is when they observe the Easter holiday.

As for students in one southeast Oklahoma district, classes will be held as usual Monday.

Broken Bow, Okla., schools will be open despite the ongoing teacher strike in Oklahoma.

That strike is expected to continue even though the state has granted a $6,000 raise.

2017-18 BOSSIER PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDAR:

2017-18 CADDO PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDAR:

