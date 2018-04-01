Shreveport church takes Easter celebration to new heights

Life Air Rescue helped deliver eggs for the Easter egg hunt at Riverpark Church in Shreveport. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

An Easter egg hunt at Riverpark Church in Shreveport involved more than 15,000 Easter eggs. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport church took its Easter celebration sky high Saturday evening.

Hundreds of families converged on Riverpark for an Easter egg hunt involving some 15,000 eggs.

With the aid of Life Air Rescue, a medical helicopter delivered eggs from the sky as eager kids waited on the ground below to begin the annual hunt.

"To me, Resurrection is about celebration. So why would you squelch it?" said Mark Briggs, Riverpark's pastor.

"To me, that a man came to die for our sins and rose again, that's miraculous and deserves extreme celebration."

As the helicopter ascended from the church, the Easter egg hunt commenced with kids quickly grabbing every egg within minutes.

"In today's world, there's a lot of bad news, a lot of squeezing. This is a release time," said Briggs.

"There is a freedom here and people feel it - that's only freedom Christ can give - that real freedom."

Families also were treated to a number of bounce houses and food trucks to cap off Saturday evening's celebrations.

