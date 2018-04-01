Suspect arrested for fatally shooting man at East Texas ATV park

Two East Texas newspapers are reporting there was a fatal shooting early Easter morning at Sabine River Rats ATV park off U.S. Highway 59 south of Interstate 20. (Source: KSLA News 12)

BOOKED: Richard Blayne Anderson, 22, of the 200 block of County Road 2502 in Beckville, Texas, one count of murder (Source: Harrison County, Texas, Jail)

A man was fatally shot early Easter morning at an ATV park in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 25-year-old Stacey Carr was found dead Sunday at Sabine River Rats ATV park off U.S. Highway 59, with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to his body. The venue is about 16 miles north of Carthage and 17 miles south of Marshall.

Carr was found around 1:30 a.m. when dispatchers say they began receiving multiple calls regarding gunshots fired, and a possible victim.

The suspect has since been identified as 22-year-old Blayne Anderson.

During interviews with a witness, deputies learned that approximately three hours earlier in the evening, there was an alleged assault on Carr's ex-girlfriend by Anderson.

Allegedly, Carr confronted Anderson at the park and a fight ensued after being told that Anderson had assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

That's when Anderson reportedly retrieved a pistol and allegedly shot the victim multiple times during the fight.

Anderson was found in a pickup truck near a wooded area. Deputies say he was removed from the truck and placed under arrest without incident.

Online records show Anderson, of the 200 block of County Road 2502 in Beckville, Texas, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Sunday on one count of murder.

No bond has been set.

