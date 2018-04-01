Man fatally shot at East Texas ATV park, newspapers report

Two East Texas newspapers are reporting there was a fatal shooting early Easter morning at Sabine River Rats ATV park off U.S. Highway 59 south of Interstate 20. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A justice of the peace pronounced Keith Carr dead about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Sabine River Rats ATV park off U.S. Highway 59, according to The Marshall News Messenger and Panola Watchman.

The venue is about 16 miles north of Carthage and 17 miles south of Marshall.

The newspapers' account also states that Carr's death is being investigated as a homicide and that one person has been booked into the Harrison County Jail in connection with the case.

Attempts to reach Harrison County authorities for further details have not yet been successful.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

