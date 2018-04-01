Shreveport Police investigate shooting

Shreveport police are looking for someone who shot a woman Saturday night on Narcissus Drive. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for someone who shot a woman on Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Narcissus Drive.

Police say the victim was struck by gunfire while taking part in a trail ride celebrating the Easter holiday.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and she’s expected to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with any information about this shooting to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

