NPD looking for shooting suspect

On Saturday around 11:00 p.m. The Natchitoches Police Department responded to phone calls about multiple gunshots being fired at a local convenience store.
Upon arrival at Shop Rite on Keyser Avenue, officers found Jamal Haskett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Haskett was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
Detectives say Haskett got into a fight with Jaquarious Tyjuan Ardison, 21, and both men exchanged gunfire.
Natchitoches Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Ardison in connection with the shooting death of Haskett.
