NPD looking for shooting suspect

Jaquarious Tyjuan Ardison, 21 accused of shooting and killing Jamel Haskett in Natchitoches. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

On Saturday around 11:00 p.m. The Natchitoches Police Department responded to phone calls about multiple gunshots being fired at a local convenience store.

Upon arrival at Shop Rite on Keyser Avenue, officers found Jamal Haskett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Haskett was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Detectives say Haskett got into a fight with Jaquarious Tyjuan Ardison, 21, and both men exchanged gunfire.

Natchitoches Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Ardison in connection with the shooting death of Haskett.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.