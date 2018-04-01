Man wanted in connection with Natchitoches Parish shooting turns himself in

WANTED: Jaquarious Tyjuan Ardison, 21, of Campti, on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Jamel Haskett in Natchitoches. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Police say a man turned himself in after being wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man over the weekend.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Jaquarious Tyjuan Ardison, of Campti was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The warrant for his arrest was issued in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamal Haskett. He turned himself in Sunday, April 1, around 5 p.m.

Detectives think the two men got into a fight during which they exchanged gunfire.

It happened around 11:13 p.m. Saturday at Shop Rite, a convenience store in the 200 block of Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches, police report.

Officers say they found Haskett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

