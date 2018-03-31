Caddo Magnet High alumna wins vocal competition in Washington D.C.

A Caddo Magnet High School alumna made her mark after winning the first ever Next Gen: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow Concert in the nation's capital last Friday.

Nia Savoy was one of 10 finalists chosen from hundreds of applicants with a background in Jazz music. The event was held on March 23 at the Kreeger Theatre in Washington D.C.

During the event, she sang “Solitude” by Duke Ellington and “Cash for Your Trash” from the musical Ain’t Misbehavin’.

With her win, Savoy received a $500 cash award and has been guaranteed a mainstage performance in the 2018-19 American Pops Orchestra season.

Savoy is now a junior at Howard University.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.