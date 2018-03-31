Trauma training teaches public how to respond to bloody incidents

After a mass casualty incident, every single minute matters when it comes to making sure wounds are treated.

Saturday marked national "Stop The Bleed Day," a movement dedicated to educating and training the general public on how to treat and control bleeding after a violent accident or act.

University Health and the LSU School of Medicine hosted a training seminar Saturday morning, where community members could learn how to curtail bleeding in a wound and apply a tourniquet.

"Unfortunately, the society we live in now is a little bit different than what it was 20 to 30 years ago," said Brian Cornelius, a certified registered nurse anesthetist at University Health. "The little bit of training you can pick up in an hour on a Saturday can make a big difference to save somebody's life."

Cornelius instructed trainees on how to correctly utilize a tourniquet, as well as 'stuff' a wound.

"It could be as easy as putting on a tourniquet or doing something to control bleeding, holding pressure or packing a wound," said Cornelius. "We're trying to get people to put tourniquets on life-threatening hemorrhage early on to control that bleeding and give that person a chance to get to the trauma center."

Mary Ann Van Osdell said she wanted to learn more about administering emergency first aid after taking purchasing a tourniquet to carry with her.

"You never know when something could happen to you," said Van Osdell. "My sister's a teacher, my niece is a teacher and they're worried about school shootings."

Van Osdell said she learned a wealth of invaluable and potentially life-saving information Saturday morning.

"Everyone should know this," said Van Osdell.

If you're part of an organization interested in receiving "Stop the Bleed" training, reach out to Dawn McKeown, a training program manager at University Health at dawn.mckeown@uhsystem.com

