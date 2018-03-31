Vegan-based juice bar celebrates its first year in business

Well + Fed Louisiana, located at 678 Egan St. in Shreveport, is owned and operated by Lindsi Martin and Ashley Everage. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Well+Fed Louisiana Juicery and Cafe celebrated its first anniversary Saturday.

The cold-pressed juice bar marked the occasion with a workout class by Sweat Society, vendor booths and live music.

The celebration continued with free shots Monday morning.

Cold-pressed juice is made by grinding fruits and vegetables into pulp, then placing the pulp in a filter cloth and pressing it using a hydraulic lifting tray.

"This process ensures all of the vital nutrients and minerals are preserved. The end product is a delicious nutrient dense juice," says a post on Well+Fed Louisiana's website.

