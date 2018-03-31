Church uses car show, haircuts, more to bond with community

There also were bounce houses. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Free haircuts were among offerings. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12's Shayne Wright, clipboard in hand, served as judge for a car show held as part of Easterfest. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

The traditional Easter egg hunts were held March 31. Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church's first Easterfest also included horseback riding and face painting. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport's Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church hosted its first Easterfest this holiday weekend.

It featured the traditional Easter egg hunts.

But there was more.

Free haircuts, horseback riding, food trucks, music, face painting and bounce houses also were available.

"The Lake," as it is commonly known, even offered a car show.

KSLA News 12's Shayne Wright served as a judge for that event.

The church at 2842 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive put on Easterfest to improve its bonds with the community, event coordinator Dorian Ford said.

The Lake conducts its services Sundays at 8 and 10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

You also can view services by tuning in Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSLA News 12.

