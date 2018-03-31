Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 east in Shreveport

A multi-car wreck in West Shreveport has claimed the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 20 east near Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, there were two wrecks. The first wreck involved five vehicles, which then led to a second wreck.

Investigators say a motorcycle was reportedly cut off by another vehicle while traveling east on I-20 which cause the motorcycle to crash.

At least one pedestrian was reportedly standing near the crashed motorcycle.

Traffic began to suddenly slow down and police say that's when a red Chevrolet truck rear-ended a silver Dodge Challenger.

The Challenger then hit a silver Nissan Altima forcing the car off the roadway and into the median. The red Chevy truck then continued forward hitting another car.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Original witness reports lead officers to believe a female passenger on board the motorcycle had been fatally injured but later found there weren't any passengers on the motorcycle.

Police say the woman killed in the accident was a pedestrian standing in the median of the Interstate near the area where the motorcycle crashed.

The coroner's office is working to identify her.

No impairment was suspected on the part of any of the drivers.

According to LA DOTD, the left and center lanes were blocked.

Congestion is approaching 1 mile in length.

