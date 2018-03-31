Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 east in Shrev - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 east in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A multi-car wreck in West Shreveport has claimed the life of one motorcyclist on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 20 east near Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport. DOTD urges drivers to find another route at this time.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, there were two wrecks. The first wreck involved five vehicles, which then led to a second wreck.

No word on the total number of those injured at this time.

According to LA DOTD, the left and center lanes are blocked. 

Congestion is approaching 1 mile in length.

