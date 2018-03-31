11-year-old killed in vehicle crash

Around 4:15 this morning, Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single vehicle crash on LA 802 that claimed the life of a boy from Webster Parish.

Police say, Clark Davis, 11 was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger pick-up truck at a high speed when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Davis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner's Office.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Speed is suspected to be a factor in this crash as it remains under investigation.

