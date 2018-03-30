3 man accused of stealing several guns in Sabine Parish

Three people are behind bars after they reportedly stole several items including guns in Sabine Parish.

Bobby Burnette II, 22, Brandi Hall, 19 and Garet Serigny, 18, are charged with several counts of theft of a firearm.

Burnette and Hall face 13 counts of theft of a firearm, simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

Serigny is arrested for 13 counts of accessory after the fact of theft of firearms.

Burnette is being held on a $20,000 bond while Hall is being held on a $15,000 bond and Serigny is being held on a $5,000 bond.

