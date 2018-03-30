SWAR authorities searching for missing 53-year-old man

A Howard County man has been reported missing since Tuesday, and the Howard County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can help locate him.

Alvin Dennis Thomas (who goes by Dennis), 53, was last seen on Saturday night by his family at his Tollette area home, according to Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins. The family that lives with him, including his mother, sister, brother, left for the on Friday weekend and when they came home on Sunday, he wasn't home.

However, his vehicle was parked where he left it last on Friday with the windows down. His nephew told police the last time he saw him was watching TV.

Thomas works for Husqvarna in Nashville, Tennessee. His employers told authorities that he did not show up on Monday or Tuesday or call in nor did he have scheduled time off.

His employers told police that this was very uncommon, and they were not able to make contact with him.

Thomas is known as an avid runner. Authorities were told that he would run for several miles at a time, leaving his home, taking different routes but often running on Arkansas Highway 355.

Someone who knew Thomas personally told authorities that they spotted him around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday running in the area just south of Mine Creek Bridge.

The Howard County Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Investigators, State Police, K-9 search teams, and many volunteers covered the over four miles of highway between Mineral Springs and Tollette. Areas searched included waterways.

Thomas' family would like to offer a reward for information leading to his safe return. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 845-2626.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.