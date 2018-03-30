SPD arrest man for using social media to carry-out robbery

Shreveport Police say they have a man in custody accused of using social media to facilitate an armed robbery.

Authorities say 18-year-old Demondrey Lewis reportedly met with the victim to sell a gaming console he advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim told officers that after he arrived on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road, he made contact with Lewis who produced a handgun and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and his cell phone.

Through witness interviews and other investigatory findings, authorities say they were able to identify Lewis as the alleged suspect.

Lewis was charged with one count of armed robbery.

His bond was set at $250,000.00. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The Shreveport Police Department says they would like to remind citizens that meeting strangers to purchase items can be dangerous. The department is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is a safe location to make purchases from strangers.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.