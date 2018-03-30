Man charged with armed robbery following mid-March shooting

18-year-old Kolby Moore was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on an armed robbery charge. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport Police say they have charged a man with armed robbery following a mid-March shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened on March 17, just after 6 p.m. on the 700 block of Bernice Circle.

Authorities say 18-year-old Kolby Moore, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive, was meeting with 24-year-old Melvin C Blake to sell a firearm.

Blake advised detectives that he made plans to purchase the firearm through Instagram and was told to meet the seller. Blake contacted two individuals and they demanded more than the agreed upon price for the gun.

Blake advised that he gave the subjects the money then they attempted to leave without giving him the firearm. He grabbed the firearm from one man and as they struggled, the suspect ordered his accomplice to shoot Blake.

The second suspect fired multiple shots at Blake, striking him once. Blake fled the scene and stopped on 7700 block of Wyngate Boulevard to get help.

When officers arrived they found Blake suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back of his left shoulder. He was taken to University Health Hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Through witness interviews and other investigative findings police were able to identify Moore as the alleged suspect in this incident.

Bond was set at $500,000.00.

Moore was taken into custody on March 30, 2018, and following interviews and arrest, Moore became violent and attempted to head butt officers. No officers were injured during the attack.

Moore was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

