SPD: Body with gunshot wound to neck found behind Northwood Apartments

Shreveport police are investigating after a body was found on a trail behind the Northwood Apartments early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the victim was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. A passerby located the victim behind the apartment complex on the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Police are not sure how long the body has been there.

The victim has not been identified. The coroner is currently on route to the scene.

There is no word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

