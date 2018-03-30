Police identify man found dead in Shreveport neighborhood

Police are investigating after a body was found in Shreveport early Friday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have released the identity of a man whose body was located in a neighborhood Friday morning.

According to a news release, the body of 19-year-old Jermarin Smith was shot at least one time in the upper body.

Smith's body was found on a trail behind the Northwood Apartments.

According to authorities, Smith was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. A passerby located him behind the apartment complex on the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Police are not sure how long the body has been there.

There is no word on any suspects. This is now under investigation as a homicide.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

