Body found after high water swept him away in Sabine

BEFORE: What the road looks like before the heavy rain. (Source: Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers)

AFTER: What the road looks like after police found the body of Richard Knight. (Source: Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers)

Several law enforcement agencies found the body of a Sabine Parish man after being swept away by high water Thursday morning.

The Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers identified the man as 60-year-old Richard Knight.

His body was discovered at a dead end on White Street in Florien around 5 p.m.

Rivers says Knight was driving home from work because he accidentally grabbed his wife’s keys. On his way home, his truck stalled in the high water on East Front Street.

Knight jumped out of his car in order to swim to safety.

As soon as he jumped into the 16-foot deep water, he was swept off his feet and taken into the swift current, according to Rivers.

When Knight didn’t arrive home, his wife called authorities.

Florien officers found Knight’s pickup truck around 11 a.m. under a railroad trestle.

That’s when the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office helped in the search. They used boats and their drone in hopes of finding Knight or his car.

