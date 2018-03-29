EF-1 tornado touches down in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday

Damage from storms that tracked from Natchitoches Parish into Winn Parish on Wednesday is consistent with an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds estimated at 105 mph according to findings from the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

The tornado touched down at 3:06 p.m. four miles northeast of the city of Natchitoches near Clarence, Louisiana in Natchitoches Parish. The tornado traveled 5 miles in the parish and then crossed over into Winn Parish near Saline Lake. The tornado was on the ground for another 11 miles before lifting just southwest of Calvin.

At its peak, the tornado was estimated to have been more than half a mile wide (1200 yards).

The tornado did considerable tree damage along its path and several homes around Saline Lake had structural damage due to falling trees. No injuries were reported.

Several large trees were found uprooted and snapped along multiple highways across Natchitoches Parish.

The Natchitoches National Weather Service posts a video of the rain condition on Front Street around 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here are the detailed findings from the storm survey:

A tornado touched down along Highway 71 south of Clarence, Louisiana, where knocked some large branches down and twisted some tops off of trees. It continued east-northeast where it paralleled Highway 84 and uprooted numerous trees. It continued along Highway 84 and crossed over into Winn Parish and caused considerable tree damage in the Kisatchie National Forest before the storm started to take a more northeasterly turn near the southern part of Saline Lake. It began to parallel Lakeshore Drive northeastward where it uprooted and split several hardwood trees along Lakeshore Drive and Mulligan Inn Loop. Several homes in the area along the east bank of Saline Lake received structural damage from trees falling on the homes; in this area, the tornado was its strongest and reached its greatest width. The tornado continued northeastward causing sporadic tree damage along Saline Lake Road before it lifted near the vicinity of Coldwater Road just to the southwest of Calvin, Louisiana.

