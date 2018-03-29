Man arrested after reportedly shooting, killing his cousin

An East Texas man has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing his cousin in Marion County.

Sandy Duncan, 47, is charged with murder.

Deputies say Duncan, the victim and the victim’s brother were floating down the Little Cypress River on May 28, 2017.

The victim, Danny Duncan, died from a single gunshot wound.

At first, the shooting was reported as an accident, but after further investigation, deputies put out a warrant for Duncan's arrest.

He was in the Marion County jail. He posted a bond of $100,000 and was later released.

