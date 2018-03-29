72 arrested during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport

Seventy-two people, including one minor, were rounded up during a four-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport.

They were booked into Caddo Correctional Center, the Bossier City Jail or the Shreveport City Jail and mostly on prostitution- and/or drug-related charges.

Agents report also having seized a car, five guns, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy), a gram of cocaine and 61 grams of marijuana during Slick John.

Shreveport police's vice unit conducted the operation with the aid of the FBI's Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force and Greenwood police.

The juvenile is charged with one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and resisting arrest.

Listed in alphabetical order, the other 71 who were arrested are:

Quinton Adams, 30, of the 4800 block of Grayston Drive in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Tanveer Ali, 29, of the 1100 block of Boulevard Street in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes, introducing contraband into a penal facility and and possession of marijuana. Vicente Ambrosio, 37, of the 100 block of 3rd Southeast Street in Sibley, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. David Ary, 36, of the 4200 block of Luther Court in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes, possession of marijuana and illegal carrying of a handgun. Kayla Baker, 24, of the 3000 block of Glenwick Street in Shreveport, one count each of prostitution and possession of marijuana. Michael Beck, 26, of the 500 block of Chandler Road in Haughton, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Bryan Benamati, 32, of the 6200 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Terrance Benjamin, 51, of the 9800 block of Coyote Pass Trail in McKenna, Texas, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Dakota Lynn Bounds, 20, of the 1000 block of South Nolan Trace in Florien, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Randy Boyd, 53, of the 300 block of East Starkey Street in Poplarville, Miss., one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Qrrick Broom, 37, of the 5900 block of Vancouver Street in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Jamesia Butler, 26, of the 7100 block of Richfield Drive in Tyler, Texas, one count each of possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of marijuana. Tobaias Carey, 51, of the 700 block of West 77th Street in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Scott Chapman, 56, of the 100 block of Riverwalk Boulevard in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Prshelle Chatmon, 41, of the 5900 block of Lexington Avenue in Shreveport, one count of promoting prostitution. Milton Letroy Coleman, 35, of the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of marijuana. Michael Lee Colvin, 42, of the 2200 block of Centenary Boulevard in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of a Schedule II CDS. Valcor Colvin, 68, of the 3200 block of Eastwood Drive in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Jolla David Jr., 36, of the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 65 in Ferriday, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Bryan Davis, 45, of the 1100 block of Heatherwood Drive in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Kimwell Effit, 45, of the 2900 block of Abby Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Leemarquill Fuller, 21, of the 1300 block of Graham Drive in Tyler, Texas, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Michael Funderburk, 45, of the 1200 block of Louisiana Highway 482 in Noble, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Lonnie Gardner, 44, of the 4000 block of Theo Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Christopher D George, 20, of the 600 block of Dodd Drive in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Jared Green, 33, of the 9500 block of Springridge Line Road in Keithville, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of methamphetamine. Datavion Grisby, 23, of the 9300 block of Blom Boulevard in Shreveport, one count each of possession of a Schedule I CDS, possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, pandering and illegal carrying of a firearm with a CDS. Daniel Guevara, 43, of the 40500 block of Maybell Malone Drive in Hamilton, Miss., one count of soliciting for prostitutes Alireza Haji, 36, of the 4700 block of Jefferson Place in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Toriano Herron, 38, of the 100 block of Lee Road in Phoenix City, Ala., one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Joseph Hixson, 44, of the 10200 block of Wildflower Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, one count of soliciting for prostitutes and resisting arrest. James Holliway, 38, of the 4200 block of Booker T Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Brian Johnson, 38, of the 100 block of Took Road in Elm Grove, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, 22, of the 300 block of East 73rd Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Lejarried Cortez Johnson, 28, of the 2400 block of Kemp Lane in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Walter Johnson, 26, of the 1400 block of Roy Drive in Natchitoches, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Gerardo Juan, 31, of the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and resisting arrest. Krucinda A Khan, 31, of the 8700 block of Tuckey Lane in Glendale, Ariz., one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Travis Kinnedrew, 43, of the 4700 block of General Scott Place in Bossier City, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Jeremy Latin, 33, of the 700 block of Sanders Bayou Court in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Chandler Mahoney, 24, of the 6900 block of North 90th Street in Omaha, Neb. one count of prostitution. Demarcus Mahoney, 33, of the 400 block of Bundrick Road in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Tamien Datrell Marshall, 34, of the 700 block of Hackberry Street in Shreveport, one each count of soliciting for prostitutes, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. Trevor McKenzie, 30, of the 100 block of Salem Cemetery Road in Plain Dealing, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. James Mercer, 39, of the 300 block of Ace Street in Haughton, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Jenny Musallam, 26, of the 8700 block of Helmsly Lane in Hudson, Fla., one count of prostitution and as a fugitive from Florida. Desmon Page, 20, of the 200 block of Gilliam Road in Grand Cane, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Cornel Pratt, 45, of the 5400 block of Shreve Hills Drive in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Ashley Prue, 35, of the 6200 block of Green Meadow Drive in Shreveport, one count of prostitution. Jerry Riley, 38, of the 6900 block of Brunch Road in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Donald Roberson, 43, of the 100 block of Mickey Moore Road in Minden, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Kieth Roland, 51, of the 8300 block of Centaur Court in Fort Worth, Texas, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Clifford Salon, 54, of the 5300 block of Cavalier Circle in Keithville, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Miguelina Santos, 24, homeless, one count of prostitution. Paula Santos, 20, homeless, one count of prostitution. Antrawn Demetric Savannah, 42, of the 3000 block of Skelly Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Frederic Martee Scott, 25, of the 4100 block of Magazine Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Oscar Segura, 28, of the 4800 block of Berkley Court in Fort Polk, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Raymond Short, 24, of the 4000 block of Esplanade Drive in Shreveport, one count of possession of marijuana. Erastus Smith, 39, of the 600 block of Joannes Street in Bossier City, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Fierla Stringer,18, of the 6000 block of Willard Street in Shreveport, (charges unavailable). Terrel Tisby, 39, of the 100 block of Pool Hill Road in Haughton, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes and possession of marijuana. John M. Townsend, 56, of the 8100 block of Louisiana Highway 8 in Colfax, one count each of soliciting for prostitutes, possession of marijuana, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. Jeremy Udemba, 30, of the 1200 block of Academy Avenue in Tyler, Texas, one count each of money laundering, pandering, promoting prostitution and possession of marijuana. Ryan Spencer Walker, 46, of the 1700 block of Old Highway in Spencer, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Joddie Watts, 46, homeless, one count of prostitution. Donta Webster, 32, of the 4100 block of Via Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Casey Wells, 28, of the 600 block of Parks Road in Benton, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Tevin Thadarious Williams, 24, of the 4100 block of Henry Street in Shreveport, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Jerrick Wilson, 26, of the 100 block of Pine Prairie Loop in Winnsboro, one count of soliciting for prostitutes. Marquez Young, 33, of the 2300 block of Dow Road in Mansfield, one count of soliciting for prostitutes.

