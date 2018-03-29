71 arrested in operation ‘Slick John’

Shreveport Police says the department arrested 71 people for prostitution and human trafficking.

On March 20, 2018, through March 23, 2018, the Shreveport Police Department’s VICE Unit with the assistance of The FBI Crimes against Children Task Force, Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Louisiana Office of Alcohol Tobacco and Control, and Greenwood Police Department conducted operation “Slick John”.

The operation was successful and led to the arrest of multiple people for prostitution and drug-related offenses.

Agents seized five firearms, one automobile, 61 grams of Marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, 20 grams of Methamphetamine, and 1.5 tablets of MDMA (Ecstacy).

One juvenile was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, and Resisting Arrest.

