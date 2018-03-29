Shreveport student takes part in international space camp - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport student takes part in international space camp

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
A Shreveport high school student was chosen to participate in an international space camp in Huntsville, AL. (Source: Zaige Wills) A Shreveport high school student was chosen to participate in an international space camp in Huntsville, AL. (Source: Zaige Wills)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport high school student was chosen to participate in an international space camp.

Byrd High School junior Zaige Wills was part of the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy, which aims to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math — STEM fields.

"When I applied for this program I thought it would be a great opportunity to get my feet wet in the STEM field and see what it would be like to work there," Willis said.

The camp was held at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL from February 24 to March 2.

Hundreds of students of current full-time Honeywell employees around the world applied for the program but only 325 were selected from 35 countries and 25 states.

"It was just cool working with my friends from Puerto Rico, friends from China, friends from the Netherlands. It was just really cool working with them. I think that was the best part," Wills said.

During the camp students engaged in team-building challenges such as designing, building and testing their own model rockets.

They participated in simulated astronaut training sessions, coding challenges, shuttle missions, a moonwalk and performed scientific experiments and other unique activities, according to a release from Honeywell.

