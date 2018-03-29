Easter forecast looking good for most, but there's a problem spot. Here it is.

Hard to believe that Easter Weekend is already here, If you are making your plans right now, there are a few things you need to know. By and far, most of the Ark-La-Tex will have great weather. But a small part of our area may be dealing with a few showers and a rumble or two.

If you look at the overall forecast for the weekend, you'll see Saturday is super with lots of sunshine and quite warm. Saturday morning will be a bit cool with lows either side of 50 under mostly clear skies. But, there are few problems in the northern part of the Ark-La-Tex.

The two snapshots from Future Track shows that rain and a few rumbles could develop along and north of I-30. This may occur before dawn and last through early afternoon. The 4 AM graphic indicates that the rumbles would be isolated in nature and the rain would not be wide-spread. The 1 PM graphic depicts a bit better chance of a few rumbles but, again, not a wide-spread event. In fact, parts of NE Texas, SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma may see clouds only.

So here is the breakdown of Easter Sunday in the I-30 corridor for various times. It's uncertain where the isolated rain may develop, but it's better to be prepared than be taken by surprise. Here's wishing you a blessed and memorable Easter Sunday.

