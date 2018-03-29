Shreveport police searching for missing woman

Have you seen Susan Stinson?

Stinson, 69, was reported missing by family members on March 28. She is 5'8" tall and 135 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair, and her last clothing description is unknown.

She was last seen at her home on Shartel Drive between 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that she suffers from medical problems and may be confused.

If you see Stinson or her vehicle please contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

