Shreveport police found missing woman

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A missing woman in Shreveport has been found safe Thursday afternoon. 

Stinson, 69, was reported missing by family members on March 28.

She was last seen at her home on Shartel Drive between 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

