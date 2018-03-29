Authorities confirm 2 found dead in Red River are missing woman, son who jumped

“This has been a bizarre case and an unfortunate ending to the lives of two people,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two bodies found the morning of March 29 have been retrieved from Red River about 12 miles south of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge. The Bossier coroner's office is working on a preliminary autopsy. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

The Bossier coroner's office has confirmed that the two bodies pulled from Red River on Thursday are those of a missing woman and her son.

The bodies of 53-year-old Jennifer Wilson and 31-year-old Coty Wilson were recovered a dozen miles south of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge from which they jumped into the river March 15, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

“For the past two weeks, our deputies have been working tirelessly to find these two people,” Sheriff Julian Whittington says in a statement. “The evidence pointed to them jumping into the river, and we were going to search until we located them. ... And today, our deputies found them.”

Positive identification was made through the use of fingerprints, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

Based on clothing descriptions, investigators suspected that the bodies were those of Jennifer Wilson and Coty Wilson.

But they were waiting on the coroner's office to make a positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

Deputies again were searching the river for the Wilsons when they found their bodies about 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the edge of the river not far from Benton.

Their bodies then were taken about eight miles south by boat to Cash Point RV Park along Cash Point Road.

That span is where Jennifer Wilson's Chevrolet Impala was found abandoned about 6:40 p.m. March 15.

Bossier sheriff's detectives reported also finding a goodbye note from her in the vehicle and a similar note from him at another location.

Meantime, Jennifer Wilson's husband and Coty Wilson's father remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

Gary Wilson was first arrested in late February on charges of arson and vandalism involving deer camps in the Benton and Plain Dealing areas.

Coty Wilson, who was arrested a short time after his father was apprehended, was free on bond at the time of his disappearance.

“This has been a bizarre case and an unfortunate ending to the lives of two people,” Whittington said. "And while this tragic ending is not what any family and loved ones want to hear, finding their bodies hopefully brings some closure.”

