Coroner confirms 2 bodies found in Red River are missing woman, son

Two bodies found the morning of March 29 have been retrieved from Red River about 12 miles south of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge. The Bossier coroner's office is working on a preliminary autopsy. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

The Bossier coroner's office has confirmed that the two bodies pulled from Red River on Thursday morning are those of a missing woman and her son.

Positive identification was made through the use of fingerprints, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The Bossier Sheriff says they believe they found the bodies of a man and a woman who they believe jumped into the water. They believe this is a double suicide >> https://t.co/FD3osTyBiF @KSLA pic.twitter.com/7oPM9QG39K — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) March 29, 2018

Based on clothing descriptions, investigators suspected that the bodies were those of Jennifer Wilson and Coty Wilson.

But they were waiting on the coroner's office to make a positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

The bodies have been removed from the river and the coroner is working on his preliminary autopsy: https://t.co/FD3osTyBiF #BossierNews @KSLA pic.twitter.com/DBUwfoFoia — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) March 29, 2018

Deputies again were searching the river for the Wilsons when they found the bodies in the river near an RV park off Cash Point Road about a dozen miles south of Louisiana Highway 2, authorities said.

The bodies were found about 12 miles away from the LA Hwy 2 bridge where the missing mother’s car was recently found: https://t.co/FD3osTyBiF @KSLA pic.twitter.com/NKalh3oevm — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) March 29, 2018

That span is where the woman's car was found abandoned March 15.

#BREAKING: Bossier Parish sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office is on scene at Cash Point Rd after 2 bodies were found in the Red River >> https://t.co/FD3osTyBiF #BossierNews pic.twitter.com/hLTYPCMUnR — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) March 29, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.