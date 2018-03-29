Coroner confirms 2 bodies found in Red River are missing woman, - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Coroner confirms 2 bodies found in Red River are missing woman, son

Posted by KSLA Staff
Two bodies found the morning of March 29 have been retrieved from Red River about 12 miles south of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge. The Bossier coroner's office is working on a preliminary autopsy. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12) Two bodies found the morning of March 29 have been retrieved from Red River about 12 miles south of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge. The Bossier coroner's office is working on a preliminary autopsy. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12) (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The Bossier coroner's office has confirmed that the two bodies pulled from Red River on Thursday morning are those of a missing woman and her son.

Positive identification was made through the use of fingerprints, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

Based on clothing descriptions, investigators suspected that the bodies were those of Jennifer Wilson and Coty Wilson.

But they were waiting on the coroner's office to make a positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

Deputies again were searching the river for the Wilsons when they found the bodies in the river near an RV park off Cash Point Road about a dozen miles south of Louisiana Highway 2, authorities said.

That span is where the woman's car was found abandoned March 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

