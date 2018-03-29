2 bodies found in Red River

Bossier Parish Sheriff's office has confirmed that two bodies have been found in the Red River on Thursday morning.

The bodies were found in the river south of Highway 2, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Bill Davis.

The bodies have not been identified at this time.

A command center has been established at Cash Point.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.