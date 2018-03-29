James: Few places saw 6"-8" plus of rain

The heavy rain and thunderstorms have finally moved out the ArkLaTex.

Showers and thunderstorms started to develop Tuesday afternoon, and waves of heavy rain moved through Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain fell across parts of east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Live First Alert Doppler is estimated widespread rainfall totals of 3"-5" of rain fell across the I-20 corridor and points to the south.

Some places across parts of deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana saw 6"-8" plus inches of rain.

The areas shaded in bright yellow on the map below most likely saw the most rain Tuesday through Thursday morning:

The I-30 corridor, which includes Texarkana, and the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex did not see quite as much rain. Rainfall totals across this part of the area were generally between 1"-3" inches of rain.

Here is a list of observed rainfall totals for a few cities and towns in the ArkLaTex:

Louisiana

Shreveport: 4.35"

Downtown Shreveport: 3.58"

Bossier City: 4.20"

Barksdale AFB: 4.41"

Minden: 4.45"

Natchitoches: 4.20"

Ruston: 3.54"

Homer: 4.67"

Arkansas

Texarkana: 1.92"

Magnolia: 3.30"

Nashville: 1.47"

Texas

Marshall: 3.70"

Mount Pleasant: 1.89"

Longview: 4.19"

Carthage: 4.87"

Center: 3.66"

Linden: 2.78"

Oklahoma

Smithville: 2.45"

Battiest: 2.69"

Well, exactly how many gallons of rainwater is that? It's over 1.5 trillion gallons of water! That is enough to fill over 2 million Olympic-size swimming pools and 15 billion bathtubs.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team alerted you to this heavy rain event as early as last week.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team forecast 3"-6" plus inches of rain south of I-30, and this is where the heaviest rain did fall.

