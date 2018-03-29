Nearly 7,000 SWEPCO customers without power

Crews are working feverishly on Thursday morning to restore power following heavy rains that passed through the ArkLaTex.

In the Shreveport-Bossier area alone, there are 60 outage cases that crews are working on with a total of 5,284 customers out of power.

Outages are placed throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Outages are also reported in the Natchitoches area, Waskom, Longview, Pleasant Hill, and Campti.

The outages are a result of heavy rains and winds in the area. According to KSLA News 12's Stormtracker team, the widespread heavy rains are moving out of the area this morning.

