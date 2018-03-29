Rain will wrap up on Thursday afternoon

On Thursday morning, most of the widespread heavy rain will be wrapping up across the area.
In fact, we should even start to see some sunshine by the afternoon.
Numerous storms with moderate rain continue this morning and we still have Flash Flood Warning in NW Louisiana. Good news is that they all expire about 5 AM or sooner. I'll see you on KSLA News 12 This Morning. More on your Storm Tracker 12 weather app. https://t.co/G23w8i9Rcx pic.twitter.com/p2Nw3rVkO4— KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) March 29, 2018
Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Even though most will stay dry, a few showers and storms can't be ruled out Thursday night.
Friday is looking like a fantastic day! There's going to be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Saturday will definitely be the better half of Easter weekend. Saturday will be warm and sunny. Unfortunately, a few showers will be possible on Easter Sunday.
However, no one's Easter eggs are going to be washed away.
Highs on both days will be in the 70s. Saturday will be a touch warmer.
Right now, it looks like more rain will be possible next week, especially towards the middle the week.
