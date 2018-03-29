NSU's Micah Larkins preps for Texas Relays

NATCHITOCHES – After recording national top 10 marks while sweeping the 100 and 200 meter dashes last Saturday, Northwestern State junior Micah Larkins was voted Southland Conference Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.



Larkins is the second consecutive NSU male sprinter to receive the honor. Senior Michael McGruder was last week's winner.



Running at the UT-Arlington Bobby Lane Invitational, Larkins recorded the nation's fifth-fastest performance (10.26) in the 100. Larkins' time is best in the conference and leads the next-fastest time by 0.08 seconds.



The Haughton native ran the seventh-fastest 200 meter time in the nation (20.83), a mark that ranks second in the Southland.



Larkins, a 2016 All-American as a member of the Demons' 4x100 relay team that finished 15th nationally, stands third on the 2018 NCAA East Outdoor Qualifying List in both the 100 and 200.



Larkins and other NSU track and field competitors will take part in the 91st Annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays beginning Thursday. More NSU athletes will compete at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational, also starting Thursday.