12 Demons perform at NSU Pro Day

NATCHITOCHES – Twelve 2017 Northwestern State football seniors tried to make dreams come true Wednesday morning.

The dozen Demons went through the paces at NSU's annual Pro Day, putting up times and measurements that will circulate around the vast network of scouts around the National Football League and other pro affiliations.

Among those watching: 2016 Demon senior receiver and returner Shakeir Ryan, whose Pro Day performance last March helped him spend last season in the NFL. The Lafayette native, second all-time on NSU's career receiving list with 140 catches, made it to the final cut in preseason with the Los Angeles Rams, then was picked up on the Washington Redskins practice squad for all of the 2017 regular season.

"I wanted to come back and encourage the guys. I've been where they are. It's about putting up good numbers and having the right team open the door for an opportunity to show them what you can do, and then making the most of it," said Ryan, who is a free agent waiting on transactions and this year's NFL Draft to provide future chances for him.

New NSU head coach Brad Laird and his staff assisted the New Orleans Saints in facilitating the activities. Laird, who spent last season as the Demons' defensive coordinator, was proud of the performances he saw.

"It's the opportunity to compete and showcase the work they've put in since the end of the season. Watching them, you can see they've done all they can do to prepare and they put their best out there today," he said.

Pro Day is an event that is the final on-campus competition for any seniors who have aspirations of continuing their playing careers. Ryan and another 2016 senior, running back De'Mard Llorens, earned invitations to last year's Rams camp, where they reunited with another NSU teammate, 2015 senior Pace Murphy, who followed the same path and made the Rams' 2016 53-man roster.

Future Pro Bowl stars Charley Hennigan and Charlie Tolar, teammates in the late 1950s as Demons, emerged from a 250-man tryout camp with the fledgling Houston Oilers to become legends of that franchise. Those stories, along with the long history of dozens of NFL Draft picks from NSU, are part of the culture of the Demon program, said Laird.

"We try every day to make sure our guys understand the history of those who have walked out on this field before them, and gone on to accomplish great things. Some were high draft picks, some were free agent tryouts, and we've seen Demons follow some very different paths to Pro Bowls and Super Bowls and even all the way to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (tight end Jackie Smith)," he said. "Opportunity is here."

For Bobby Chan-Chan, who averaged 17.5 yards per catch on 61 receptions in the last two seasons, Pro Day was precious. Despite tweaking a hamstring on his first 40-yard dash, he posted the best time, 4.52, in that trial and also had the fastest 20-yard shuttle (4.28) while his 36-inch vertical leap was third.

"It's when preparation meets opportunity. We did all we can do, and it was great being with our teammates one more time," he said. "Now we each hope for a chance to put our school on the map and live out a dream.

"I've been competing all my life, trying to be great, and this is a chance to show my abilities to people from the highest level."

Defensive back Austin Balthazor had the best standing broad jump, 9-foot-11, matched by defensive end Lyn Clark. Clark had the top vertical jump, 37 inches, and ran a 4.68 40 that ranked third.

Pro Day is the final gateway, said Balthazor, a Collins, Miss., native who played his first two seasons at East Central Community College before making 140 stops at safety the last two seasons for NSU. Regardless of the response to his performance Wednesday, he was grateful.

"This is something I've wanted all my life, so I thank God for the opportunity to come out here and be with my teammates one more time, with the chance to continue my career as a professional," he said. "I'm excited to be around them again. It's been a little minute, but to see those guys, all of us giving everything we can, and all the blood, sweat and tears we've shared on this field, it really means the world to me to have one more day to spend with them competing."

With at least two other American pro leagues targeted to begin in spring 2019, and options like the Canadian Football League (where 2014 senior Bryant Mitchell has become a standout receiver) and arena leagues, options are expanding for aspiring pros, a reality that the 2017 seniors happily embraced.

"Since I was a little boy, I've wanted to play in the National Football League," said Balthazor, "but I'm open to any opportunities to continue playing the game."