Shooting survivor hits milestone on road to recovery

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned a second degree murder indictment Thursday for each of the suspects accused in a triple shooting.

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned a second degree murder indictment Thursday for each of the suspects accused in a triple shooting.

The mother of the 15-year-old Shreveport girl who was wounded during a triple shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex is speaking out, begging for the violence to stop. .

The mother of the 15-year-old Shreveport girl who was wounded during a triple shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex is speaking out, begging for the violence to stop. .

Tranautica Webb now values each step she takes because she's spent the last three months learning how to walk again after being shot at least 10 times 4 months ago.

Tranautica Webb now values each step she takes because she's spent the last three months learning how to walk again after being shot at least 10 times 4 months ago.

Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.

Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.

Family of 2 of the triple shooting victims speaks out

Family of 2 of the triple shooting victims speaks out

Shreveport police have arrested 2 people they believe are responsible for shootings that killed a woman and wounded 2 other females.

Shreveport police have arrested 2 people they believe are responsible for shootings that killed a woman and wounded 2 other females.

A Shreveport teen who was shot more than a dozen times in October of 2015 was honored Tuesday at the Trio Upward Bound annual awards banquet.

A Shreveport teen who was shot more than a dozen times in October of 2015 was honored Tuesday at the Trio Upward Bound annual awards banquet.

KSLA's Troy Washington got to present 16-year-old Tranautica Webb with the "Triumphant Award" (Source: Bubba Kneipp, KSLA News 12)

KSLA's Troy Washington got to present 16-year-old Tranautica Webb with the "Triumphant Award" (Source: Bubba Kneipp, KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City man faces up life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others in Shreveport.

A Bossier City man faces up life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others in Shreveport.

Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, faces life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, faces life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, faces life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, faces life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Testimony continues today for the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2015.

Testimony continues today for the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2015.

"I don't wanna tell you my story for you to feel sorry for me. I want to tell you to understand why I am the way I am. I want you to see me for who I am," Tranautica Webb says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tranautica Webb "was trying to go back to school before we even got out of rehab," her father, Christopher Webb, joked. (Source: KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12 was there in February 2016 to see Tranautica Webb walk out of University Health in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tranautica Webb's stepmother Verdina Crichlow was killed and another woman, Tammy Harris, was wounded in the same shooting at Shreveport's Woodlawn Terrace Apartments. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tranautica Webb was 15 years old when she was shot a dozen times in October 2015. (Source: KSLA News 12)

There was a time when 18-year-old Tranautica Webb couldn't walk down the hall.

In October 2015, her stepmother Verdina Crichlow was killed and another woman, Tammy Harris, was wounded inside Shreveport's Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

As for Webb, who at the time was 15 years old, was shot a dozen times.

"It was actually touch and go for three days," Webb's father, Christopher Webb, explained.

"When it actually dawned on me that she would be OK but it would be a long road for her to recover, it was like a weight just lifted off my shoulders."

Tranautica Webb recalls being on a lot of medicine after the shooting.

"It wasn't until they started to wean me off that I felt the full pressure of just how bad it was."

She spent the next few months recovering at University Health.

"The first thing was learning how to swallow. The second thing was to learn how to move my arm because I couldn't sit up until I could move my arm."

KSLA News 12 was there in February 2016 to see Tranautica Webb walk out of the Shreveport hospital.

From that moment on, she says, her focus was going back to school.

"I always loved school. School is my passion. I can't miss a day of school."

Her father joked that "she was trying to go back to school before we even got out of rehab."

Tranautica Webb says she was behind because she missed so much.

"But with help of some of my teachers, I was able to catch up with other students and even speed right past them."

Two and a half years after that life-changing shooting, Tranautica Webb is now preparing to walk in her cap and gown.

She will graduate May 11 from Woodlawn High School.

"I'm proud. I'm happy. It's a goal she set for and she hit it," Christopher Webb said.

Tranautica Webb also is thinking about college, where she plans to study pre-law.

"Kids being shot is coming to be the highest issue in America, and I want to make that a front issue."

While it's been a long road to get to this point, it's clear Tranautica Webb won't let anything hold her back.

"When I first got out the hospital, I felt people were always staring at me and feeling sorry for me. And that made me push even harder."

"I don't wanna tell you my story for you to feel sorry for me," the 18-year-old said. "I want to tell you to understand why I am the way I am."

"I want you to see me for who I am," Tranautica Webb continued.

"Even after what happened to me, you can be something and push yourself forward and forget about what everybody else got to say."

Now with a miraculous recovery behind her, the teenager is walking into her future.

And one of the people convicted in connection with the shooting will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Last year, Sherman Fredieu was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

And Scarlett Groce, after pleading guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact, was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.