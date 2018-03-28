Shooting survivor hits milestone on road to recovery

Testimony continues today for the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2015.More >>
Testimony continues today for the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2015.More >>
A Bossier City man faces up life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others in Shreveport.More >>
A Bossier City man faces up life in prison for killing a woman and wounding two others in Shreveport.More >>
A Shreveport teen who was shot more than a dozen times in October of 2015 was honored Tuesday at the Trio Upward Bound annual awards banquet.More >>
A Shreveport teen who was shot more than a dozen times in October of 2015 was honored Tuesday at the Trio Upward Bound annual awards banquet.More >>
Counselors are on site Wednesday morning at Woodlawn Leadership Academy to work with students and staff to help them deal with an overnight shooting in their community, said Caddo Parish Public School spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood.More >>
Tranautica Webb now values each step she takes because she's spent the last three months learning how to walk again after being shot at least 10 times 4 months ago.More >>
Tranautica Webb now values each step she takes because she's spent the last three months learning how to walk again after being shot at least 10 times 4 months ago.More >>
The mother of the 15-year-old Shreveport girl who was wounded during a triple shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex is speaking out, begging for the violence to stop. .More >>
The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned a second degree murder indictment Thursday for each of the suspects accused in a triple shooting.More >>
The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned a second degree murder indictment Thursday for each of the suspects accused in a triple shooting.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A motorist has died after a tractor trailer hit a vehicle in Orangeburg County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A motorist has died after a tractor trailer hit a vehicle in Orangeburg County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.More >>
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.More >>