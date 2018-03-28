Man faces charges accused of stealing from a church

Dakota Young, 21, is charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief in reference to a 2016 burglary at the First Assembly of God Church in Fouke. (Source: Miller County Sheriff's Office)

A man is behind bars after being accused of stealing from a church in Miller County.

Dakota Young, 21, is charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief in reference to a 2016 burglary at the First Assembly of God Church in Fouke.

Miller County deputies say the door was forced open to gain access to the church. Once inside, Young reported removed a safe.

The safe was later recovered in Little River County.

After forensic testing, investigators obtained a warrant on Young and arrested him Wednesday morning.

Young is currently being held in the Miller County Detention Center awaiting arraignment on the charges.

