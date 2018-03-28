Man's body discovered in a burned car in Texarkana, TX

A man's body was found March 28 in a burned car in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana Texas police are now calling a man's body discovered in a burned car a homicide investigation.

Police say a person found the man Wednesday in the 4200 Findley Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was found in the back of a 4-door Mitsubishi.

Police believe the person responsible tried to burn the car to get rid of any evidence.

Authorities suspect the body may be that of a man who went missing on Tuesday.

No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

