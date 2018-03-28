Much of Louisiana's workforce struggles for higher pay

Despite the jobless rate hovering below 5 percent in both Shreveport and across Louisiana some of the workforce still struggles to 'make ends meet.'

And their latest hopes were dashed yet again, when state legislators rejected the most recent bill attempting to raise Louisiana's minimum wage.

The state senate's rejection of a minimum wage increase to $8 an hour in 2019 and to $8.50 an hour in 2020, means it's now been a full decade since the last increase in Louisiana; still stuck at the federal rate of $7.25.

At a Goodwill Industries job fair in north Shreveport this Wednesday, the news did not go unnoticed.

"$7.25 all they going to do is pay for your bus fare, how you travel. Other than that you count it as a loss," lamented 57-year-old Charles Johnson of Shreveport.

Johnson told us he's been looking for a new job the last 10 months. He has one strong piece of advice for others. "If you got a good job what you better do is pray that you keep it."

Some employers said they understand the challenges of starting at minimum wage. In fact, Terry Knotts with Jean Simpson Personnel Services explained that most of their placements do not start at minimum wage.

"We have some employers that that's what they want to pay is minimum wage. But we try to encourage them to increase that. You're going to get a better candidate. You're going to get a better employee if you can pay a little more."

Knotts said they typically try to get their clients a position paying at least $9 to $10 an hour.

Knotts told us their biggest challenge: Always finding people who really want to work.

"We call 'em for a job. They accept it. And then we never see or hear from them again. It's amazing. It is sad," concluded Knotts.

Whether it be a job placement center, or Goodwill, we hear the same thing: If someone really wants to work, they'll help get them a job.

According to figures from the U.S. Labor Department a wage of $7.25 an hour translates to $290 in a 40 hour work week and $15,080 in a year.

That yearly salary is nearly $3,000 above the poverty line for an individual, which stands at $12,140.

