Training aims to teach public how to control bleeding after horrific incidents

We never expect to witness a violent car wreck or horrific shooting, but if you found yourself in this situation, would you know how to treat a victim before first responders arrive?

A new training is working to educate the public on how to control bleeding if the unthinkable unfold.

"Every minute counts when you try to stop the bleed, a person can bleed out in five minutes," said Holly Liles, a nurse and injury prevention coordinator at University Health.

"Stop The Bleed" is part of a national movement working to train the public on aiding the wounded after recent mass shootings.

"A lot of the time, they found people who were willing to help, but they just didn't know what to do," said Liles. "There's not enough personnel to take care of our casualties, so we're enlisting the help of bystanders."

Liles told KSLA News 12 understanding how to treat a wound moments after an incident can increase the victim's chances of survival by 60 to 80 percent.

"We don't think it's going to happen to us," said Liles. "People have been getting CPR training for years, but they don't really know what to do when we're bleeding."

Those attending the training can expect demonstrations on how to treat a number of different kind of wounds.

"Bleeds of any kind, so severe severs or even amputations," said Liles. "Somewhere where there's lots of blood coming."

It's a skill set of paramount importance that could potentially save someone's life in a moment's notice.

"We never know where we're going to be when something bad happens," said Liles.

"Stop The Bleed" is taking place this Saturday in the Zadeck Conference Center at LSU School of Medicine. University Health and LSU Health Shreveport are teaming up to lead the training. Attendees can attend a session from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 11 a.m. to noon. The program is free of charge.

Click here to register for the training.

