Westbound I-20 reopens in wake of mail truck wreck

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
(Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras) (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Westbound Interstate 20 in west Shreveport is back open.

It had been shut down while crews cleared the wreckage of a U.S. Postal Service tractor-trailer rig.

During the cleanup, motorists were directed to get off at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop then take West 70th Street or U.S. Highway 80 to Greenwood to get back on I-20.

The section of interstate was closed while a wrecker was brought in to retrieve the 18-wheeler that had jackknifed in the median.

