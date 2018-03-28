Westbound I-20 reopens in wake of mail truck wreck

Westbound Interstate 20 in west Shreveport is back open.

It had been shut down while crews cleared the wreckage of a U.S. Postal Service tractor-trailer rig.

During the cleanup, motorists were directed to get off at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop then take West 70th Street or U.S. Highway 80 to Greenwood to get back on I-20.

The section of interstate was closed while a wrecker was brought in to retrieve the 18-wheeler that had jackknifed in the median.

At one point, the Louisiana highway department reports, westbound traffic was backed up to Lakeshore Drive.

All lanes are open I-20 West at US 80 (Exit 5). Congestion has reached Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 28, 2018

