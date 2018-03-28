Large line of storms rolls through the ArkLaTex

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to develop the rest of the day and tonight. The heaviest rain will likely fall across the I-20 corridor and points to the south.
Even though the main concerns will be heavy rain and flooding, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. The threat of severe weather will wrap up this evening.
However, more heavy rain will likely develop tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.
By Thursday morning, most of the widespread heavy rain will be wrapping up across the area. In fact, we should even start to see some sunshine Thursday afternoon.
Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s. Even though most will stay dry, a few showers and storms can't be ruled out Thursday night.
Friday is looking like a fantastic day! There's going to be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Saturday will definitely be the better half of Easter weekend.
Saturday will be warm and sunny. Unfortunately, a few showers will be possible on Easter Sunday. However, no one's Easter eggs are going to be washed away.
Highs on both days will be in the 70s. Saturday will be a touch warmer.
Right now, it looks like more rain will be possible next week, especially towards the middle of next week.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>