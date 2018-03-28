Large line of storms rolls through the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Large line of storms rolls through the ArkLaTex

Posted by , KSLA StormTracker 12 Staff
(KSLA) -

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to develop the rest of the day and tonight. The heaviest rain will likely fall across the I-20 corridor and points to the south. 

Even though the main concerns will be heavy rain and flooding, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. The threat of severe weather will wrap up this evening. 
However, more heavy rain will likely develop tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

By Thursday morning, most of the widespread heavy rain will be wrapping up across the area. In fact, we should even start to see some sunshine Thursday afternoon. 

Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s. Even though most will stay dry, a few showers and storms can't be ruled out Thursday night.

Friday is looking like a fantastic day! There's going to be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will definitely be the better half of Easter weekend. 

Saturday will be warm and sunny. Unfortunately, a few showers will be possible on Easter Sunday. However, no one's Easter eggs are going to be washed away. 

Highs on both days will be in the 70s. Saturday will be a touch warmer.

Right now, it looks like more rain will be possible next week, especially towards the middle of next week.

    •   
