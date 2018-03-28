Walk-On's Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic to be held in June

The eighth-annual Walk-On's Independence Youth Bowl Football Clinic will be held in June.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 9. Registration is free and can be done at www.walkonsindependencebowl.com.

Parents must register their children in advance of the clinic. Registration will close at 400 participants.

The day will start with registration at 7 a.m. at the stadium's southwest entrance. And the clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m.

Lunch and t-shirts will be provided free of charge at the conclusion of the clinic.

Participants will learn football fundamentals by going through offensive, defensive and special teams drills. Other information will be provided on different fitness techniques and the importance of being physically active.

Sponsors of the Youth Football Clinic include First Bossier, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Willis-Knighton Health System, D1 Shreveport, Little Works in Progress and Sports World.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.