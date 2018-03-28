Walk-On's Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic to be held in - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Walk-On's Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic to be held in June

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The eighth-annual Walk-On's Independence Youth Bowl Football Clinic will be held in June.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 9. Registration is free and can be done at www.walkonsindependencebowl.com.

Parents must register their children in advance of the clinic. Registration will close at 400 participants. 

The day will start with registration at 7 a.m. at the stadium's southwest entrance. And the clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m.

Lunch and t-shirts will be provided free of charge at the conclusion of the clinic.

Participants will learn football fundamentals by going through offensive, defensive and special teams drills. Other information will be provided on different fitness techniques and the importance of being physically active.

Sponsors of the Youth Football Clinic include First Bossier, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Willis-Knighton Health System, D1 Shreveport, Little Works in Progress and Sports World.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    More >>

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly