Natchitoches man accused of child rape behind bars

A Natchitoches man is facing charges after police say he raped a child under the age of 13.

Police say the child's parents reported that their daughter was the victim of ongoing sexual assaults by 34-year-old William Bryant Brickhouse from 2008 to 20012.

Natchitoches investigators interviewed the victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents, and her parents.

Brickhouse was arrested on March 26 and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape.

He was taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he remains behind bars.

Police say no further information will be released because of the nature of the case and the age of the victim.

