Seat belt, DUI checkpoint planned in Red River Parish on Friday

They won't say where, but Louisiana State Police is planning a seat belt/sobriety checkpoint on Friday in Red River Parish.

The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. and will last until midnight.

"Our mission will be to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others," wrote Trooper Glenn Younger in a news release. " Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cell phone to reach the nearest LSP location or dial 911.

