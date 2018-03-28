Minden police searching for two men connected to separate shooti - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Minden police searching for two men connected to separate shootings

Russell "Tiger" Buffett, Jr., 20 (Source: MPD) Russell "Tiger" Buffett, Jr., 20 (Source: MPD)
Daron "DA" Dejuan Adams, 19 (Source: MPD) Daron "DA" Dejuan Adams, 19 (Source: MPD)
MINDEN, LA (KSLA) -

The Minden Police Department is searching for two men that are involved in two shootings that placed two victims in University Health's intensive care unit.

Russell "Tiger" Buffett, Jr., 20, is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons. 

Police say that he shot a man in the back in the 900 block of Carolina Street on the evening of March 25.

Daron "DA" Dejuan Adams, 19 is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons.

Adams is accused of shooting a man in the face in the 700 block of Pershing Street on the evening March 26.

Police ask that people be cautious when dealing with these men, as they are armed and dangerous.

Both Buffett and Adams' bonds are set at $400,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Minden Police Department at (318) 371-4226.

