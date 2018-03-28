Texarkana, TX man arrested for using stolen credit card

A Texarkana, TX man is facing charges after police say he used a debit card programmed with stolen account information at a local car wash.

The Texarkana, TX Police Department arrested 40-year-old Ulysses Morgan on Monday afternoon.

Police were sent to Westgate Car Wash at 3501 Summerhill Road to a report of forgery in progress.

The business owner told officers that a man, later identified as Morgan, dropped off a vehicle to be washed and prepaid for the service with a debit card.

Morgan then left in another vehicle and said he would return later to pick up his vehicle.

Police say while the vehicle was being washed, the business got a call from a Georgia man who said he got a notification from his bank that his debit card was used at the Texarkana business.

After checking his account, the Georgia man says he discovered his debit card was actually used in three separate transactions in Texarkana on that Monday, including a fast food restaurant, convenience store and the car wash.

The victim told officers that both he and his debit card were in Georgia, and he did not know how anyone could have gotten his account information.

Detectives used the last four numbers of the victim’s card and the dollar amount to quickly determined that the questionable transaction at the car wash involved Morgan.

Officers waited for Morgan to return to get his car and he denied using a stolen debit card.

When officers asked to see the card he used to pay for the car wash, Morgan said he threw it away shortly after using it because there was no money left on it.

Based on the evidence they already had, police arrested Morgan for debit card abuse.

They found Morgan’s wallet inside the vehicle of the woman he'd left with, and it contained thirteen credit cards with Morgan’s name on the face of the card.

A detective scanned the card and discovered five cards had his name and face on them, but the numbers on them did not match the data information from the scan.

As this discovery, Morgan was additionally charged with fraudulent use of identifying information.

The detective is working on identifying other possible victims. Police say it appears all the victims, in this case, do not live in the Texarkana area, but rather in other parts of the United States.

Morgan’s bond for debit card abuse was set at $15,000. A bond has not yet been set on the fraudulent use of identifying information charge.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.